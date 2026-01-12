Sindh Minister condoles to Mian Tariq Manzoor Paganwala on the death of his young son

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 12 (APP):Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani expressed condolences to Mian Tariq Manzoor Paganwala over the passing of his young son, Advocate Hassan Tariq Manzoor.

He visited the residence of the deceased, Paganwala House, located in PECHS Society, where he participated in the Quran recitation and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, said a statement on Monday.

The Quran recitation and collective prayers were attended in large numbers by Mian Khalid Manzoor Paganwala, Mian Abid Manzoor Paganwala, Mian Waqar Akhtar Paganwala, other prominent figures, relatives, friends, and local residents.

It may be recalled that Advocate Hassan Tariq Manzoor passed away the previous day due to illness, and his burial took place in the Society Cemetery.