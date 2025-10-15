Sindh LG Minister briefed on “The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 15 (APP):The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 has been launched to improve the urban, administrative and environmental future of Karachi to provide a comprehensive, sustainable development framework for the city on the 100th anniversary of Pakistan.

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Jan Siddiqui briefed the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the objective of preparing the Strategic Regional Plan is to ensure an integrated, coherent and long-term planning, so that effective solutions can be found to Karachi’s growing population and urban challenges by 2047.

He said that the current population of the city has exceeded 21 million, and it is estimated that this number will double in the next two decades.

An open house exhibition is being organized under the supervision of the Sindh government to provide information to the citizens on the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047, he said.

He said that public participation is fundamental in this project and in this regard, a two-day open house exhibition is being organized on 18 and 19 October 2025 from 10 am to 5 pm at Frere Hall, Karachi. The citizens will be able to interact directly with planners and experts in the event, he said.

An official website of the project has been launched: Website: www.gkrp2047.com and social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Threads, @gkrp2047. The website contains all the details of the project, current progress, future stages, and public consultation information.

Every citizen can also give their opinion online through a feedback form.

The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 will replace the Karachi Strategic Development Plan 2020, which is now obsolete.

The preparation of the new plan is being supervised by the Government of Sindh and the KDA, and involves several renowned local and international consultants.

The goals of the plan include integrated planning of all areas of Karachi, long-term solutions to current and future traffic, housing, water, waste, environmental problems, economic and social upliftment of citizens, conservation and better use of natural resources, implementation of strategies that are compatible with environmental changes.

The duration of the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 is 31 months, and its completion is expected by June 2027.

During this time, public consultation meetings, stakeholder participation, and technical assessments will continue.

The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 is not just a plan, but a process to open new avenues of participation, development, and hope for citizens.

The citizens of Karachi are invited to actively participate in this project of national importance and convey their ideas, dreams, and concerns to the planners, because a better Karachi is based on citizen participation.