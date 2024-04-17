Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident

KARACHI, Apr 17 (APP):Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district.

The minister, in a statement issued here, extended deep sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident and to the injured.

Sindh government has issued instructions to provide immediate medical aid to victims of the road accident, Sharjeel Memon said adding that effective strategies will be adopted to prevent such incidents.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to enhanced security measures for protecting the public. The minister urged that everyone should work together to implement effective solutions and prevent such tragedies from recurring.