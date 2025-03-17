Sindh Home Minister seeks details of robbery from traders in Korangi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP):The Sindh Home Minsiter Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday sought details of Rs2.5 million robbery from traders in Korangi area of the metropolis.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has sought details from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi.He has also sought details of police security plan in industrial zones and other areas.

The Home Minister said that Intelligence, operations and investigation police should be given task to arrest the robbers.

Lanjar further said that he must be informed about the investigation and progress of the case.