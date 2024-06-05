Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers’ licenses and enhanced CTD measures

KARACHI, Jun 05 (APP):Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Wednesday ordered the initiation of the process to digitize licenses for arms dealers across the province.

During his visit to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), he mandated that data collection and geo-tagging of seminaries be conducted by a committee comprised of the District SSP, Special Branch, and CTD.

While assessing the CTD’s performance, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar reviewed details of the investigation into the recent case of a youth killed during a robbery in Gulshan Iqbal. He instructed that the CTD oversee investigations of robbery-related murder cases.

He emphasized that the national action plan should be executed with its intended spirit and priorities.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar urged CTD officers to enhance the department’s performance, pledging to personally monitor their progress.

The Minister guaranteed that the Sindh government would provide all necessary support and assistance to the CTD.

He stressed the need for reforms and innovation within the CTD, highlighting the importance of adopting modern techniques to address emerging challenges.

During the visit, the DIGP-CTD delivered a detailed briefing on counter-terrorism measures against banned organizations, including threat assessments.

The DIGP also presented recommendations to the Minister regarding resource allocation for the CTD, construction of a regional complex, and acquisition of locators and other essential equipment.