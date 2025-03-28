21.9 C
Friday, March 28, 2025
Sindh Home Minister for ensuring security on Jumatul Wida

KARACHI, Mar 28 (APP):Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed to ensure security measures on the occasion of last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
He said that overall security measures should be made coordinated and effective for the safety of citizens on the occasion of Friday prayers.
The Home Minister said that the security should be high alert at all sensitive and important installations, public places, government and private buildings.
He also directed for the sweeping and clearance of all important places.
