Sindh Health Minister inaugurates National Anti-Polio Campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Oct 11 (APP):Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho formally inaugurated the seven-day National Anti-Polio Campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad Saturday by administering polio drops to children at Darbar Hall, Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer Dr. Mudassir Hussain, Mubeen Magrio, officials of the Health Department, representatives of Polio Program and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that eradication of polio is among the top priorities of Sindh government. Minister urged parents to ensure that all children under the age of five years receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

Minister praised the efforts of polio workers, calling them “heroes of the nation” for performing their duties in all weather conditions. She directed officers to ensure that no child is missed during the campaign and emphasized the importance of achieving 100% coverage of the assigned target.

Dr. Pechuho also warned that departmental action would be taken against any officers who fail to demonstrate satisfactory performance during the anti-polio drive. She instructed all officials to utilize every available resource to make the campaign successful.

On the occasion, Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar informed that during the National Anti-Polio Campaign, scheduled from October 13 to 19, more than 426,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops across the district, and all arrangements have been completed in this regard.

Later minister distributed shields and certificates among former District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Lady Health Workers in recognition of their outstanding performance.