Sindh govt will give tax exemptions to investors in eco-friendly industries: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, Jun 22 (APP): Sindh Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, inaugurated the first local EV electric car showroom here on Sunday.

The provincial minister inaugurated the showroom by cutting the ribbon.

The energy minister inspected the electric vehicles on display.

The company’s CEO gave a detailed briefing about the vehicles. Information was also provided regarding the after-sales services offered by the company. The electric car charging ports can also be installed at home.

Talking to media representatives on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “Today we have inaugurated the ENVEREX Industries EV showroom. We appreciate the local production of electric vehicles and will fully support it. The cost of running an electric car is Rs. 4 per kilometer.”

He further stated that, in line with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, eco-friendly energy projects are being promoted and supported. Government-owned lands will be utilized for electric charging stations. It has been made mandatory to include electric charging facilities in newly constructed buildings in Sindh. Electric charging stations will be established in major cities across the province.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further informed the media that, for the convenience of travelers, electric charging stations will be set up every 30 to 40 kilometers outside city areas. Special funds are being allocated for eco-friendly projects as per the directions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Sindh government is fully supporting and facilitating such eco-friendly initiatives. Efforts will be made to shift more vehicles and bikes to electric power. He emphasized that the success of electric projects depends on the availability of easy and accessible charging facilities. Anyone who invests in eco-friendly industries will be supported at the government level. The Sindh government desires that investors carry out manufacturing locally. Tax exemptions will be provided to electric vehicle industries.