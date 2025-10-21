Sindh govt to organize over 22 mega sport events

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):The Sindh government has decided to organize more that 22 mega sport events across the province from the last week of October 2025 till June 2026.

In this regard, an important meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar. Participants included Sports Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Mahar, Sindh Olympics Association’s Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Ali Dino Gopang, and others.

The meeting featured briefings on preparations for the 35th National Games, Sindh Games 2026, and the Thar Jeep Rally among other events.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced that over 22 mega sports events will be held from the last week of October to June 2026. For the first time, a two-day Sindh E-Sports Championship will be held in Karachi in November, with young players from across the country participating.

He added that a three-day “Hoslay Kamal Ke” (Remarkable Courage) Sindh Special Games will be held in November. The Sindh Youth Science & Technology Expo 2025 will also take place in Karachi at the end of November. In South Karachi, Taekwondo, Karate, and Table Tennis tournaments will be held in the last week of October, while Thatta will host a two-day Kohistan Bull Cart Race in November.

Under the theme “Jazba Junoon” (Spirit of Passion), a Futsal Championship will be held in Karachi in the first week of next month. The 19th Sindh Games 2026 are scheduled for January, and the Thar Jeep Rally will be held in Ghotki in the first week of February. The Youth Science Festival will see participation from students of public and private universities in Karachi, along with industrialists and experts.

The Minister stated that the Special Games will be held at the PCB Coaching Center, the Youth Science Festival at Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Johar, and the E-Sports Games at a local hotel.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar emphasized that the Youth Science & Technology Expo 2025 aims to connect young scientists with industry. Providing opportunities for positive activities to youth is a top priority for the Sindh government. The talent and passion of Sindh’s youth are second to none.

He concluded by saying that facilities will be provided for special athletes. The Sindh government is committed to offering global opportunities to youth. Preparations for hosting the 35th National Games are complete.