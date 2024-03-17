Sindh govt to begin wheat procurement process from March 20

Sindh govt to begin wheat procurement process from March 20
KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP):Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, announced on Sunday that the provincial government was gearing up to kickstart the wheat procurement process across the province from March 20.
A total of 353 wheat procurement centers are slated to be established, ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions.
Speaking on behalf of the government, minister shoro emphasized the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Sindh food department to facilitate the purchase of wheat.
The government had set the procurement price aiming to provide fair compensation to farmers for their produce.
Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirrpurkhas, among others, ensuring convenient access for farmers from different parts of the province.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services