Sindh govt strengthens disaster response capacity: Advisor Essarani

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Rehabilitation, Gyanchand Essarani, visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh warehouse to review and inspect storage and relief facilities. He was accompanied by Director General PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah.

During the visit, DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah briefed the advisor about the warehouse’s capacity and operations, a communique said on Friday.

He said the authority had recently shifted to the new facility, which comprises four large storage halls, a cold storage unit, and a temporary shelter.

Shah informed that the Karachi warehouse currently holds five to seven percent of PDMA’s total stock, including heavy machinery and essential equipment required during the monsoon season and incidents of urban flooding.The remaining stock is maintained at Sukkur and Jamshoro warehouses, he added.

The warehouse is equipped with critical disaster response items such as lifters, solar systems, tents, kitchen sets, water tanks, boats, dewatering pumps, water filtration units, bath tents, cranes, excavators, generators, hygiene kits, and life jackets.

He further stated that PDMA Sindh plans to construct a service station, rainwater storage tank, and a workshop to support the maintenance of vehicles and heavy machinery.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Gyanchand Essarani lauded the PDMA Sindh team for maintaining the warehouse and ensuring readiness for any emergency situation.

He said, “The dedication of PDMA staff reflects the Sindh Government’s strong commitment to safeguarding citizens against natural calamities and emergencies.”

He further praised Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his consistent guidance and emphasis on disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, the province has made significant strides in strengthening institutional capacity to deal with disasters more effectively,” the advisor remarked. Essarani reiterated that the provincial government remains committed to enhancing PDMA’s operational efficiency and expanding its resources to ensure timely response and relief efforts across Sindh.