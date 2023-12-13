Sindh Govt focused to timely complete schemes for welfare of minorities: Minister

KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information Minorities Affairs and Social Protection departments Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said that the Sindh government is committed to ensure the timely completion of all the schemes for the welfare of the minority community in the province.

He was talking to Senator Anwar Lal Deen and Sardar Ramesh Singh here.

Ahmed Shah said that a wonderful program will be organized by the Sindh government on the night of December 24, in which all the notables of the Christian community of the province are being invited.

He said that Christmas and the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will also be celebrated with traditional enthusiasm on December 25.

On this occasion, Senator Anwar Lal Deen and Sardar Ramesh Singh appreciated the services of Minister for Information and Minority Affairs for promoting inter-faith harmony.

Ahmad Shah said that the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir and the members of the cabinet are keen to implement all possible measures for the welfare of the minority community of the province and all the ongoing schemes for the minority community will be completed in time.