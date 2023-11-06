Sindh govt declares Nov 13 as holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali

KARACHI, Nov 06 (APP):The Sindh government has declared holiday on November 13 for Hindu Community on the occasion Diwali.
According to a notification issued here on Monday, the holiday is declared for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporation and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.
