Sindh govt committed to restoring peace in riverine crackdown: Sukhdev Hemnani

KARACHI, Nov 21 (APP):Spokesperson for the Government of Sindh Sukhdev Hemnani said that the Sindh Government is fully committed to eliminating the menace of Katcha area bandits and ensuring lasting peace across riverine regions.

Hemnani stated that on instructions on Chief Minister Sindh, the deployment of 100 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos at the strategically important Kandhkot–Ghotki Bridge has further strengthened security, safeguarded public movement and secured critical infrastructure.

He said that recent police actions in Katcha areas of Ghotki and Sukkur have also specifically targeted the network of notorious bandit leaders, who have been involved in heinous killings and kidnappings across both Sindh and Punjab.

“The Sindh Government has intensified targeted operations in Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur and adjoining Katcha areas, resulting in major setbacks to criminal gangs. Rival bandit groups have begun clashing due to sustained pressure, further weakening their criminal network,” Hemnani said, paying tribute to police personnel who embraced martyrdom while protecting citizens.

He further stated this strong enforcement drive has yielded significant results. More than 170 bandits have been killed, while hundreds of others have been arrested or injured in recent operations across the Katcha belt. Moreover, under Sindh’s structured Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, many dozens of bandits have voluntarily surrendered, handing over their weapons and agreeing to reintegration under monitored and lawful conditions. Hemnani emphasized that “this is not an amnesty, but a conditional program allowing those leaving crime to rebuild their lives as law abiding citizens.”

He reaffirmed that no stone will be left unturned to eradicate banditry from the Katcha or riverine region and restore complete peace. “The Government of Sindh will continue to work with law enforcement agencies, local administration, and community stakeholders to ensure safety, development and the rule of law across all riverine belts of the province,” he added.