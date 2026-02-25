Sindh govt- ADB agree on partnership in KCR revival, electric buses

KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP): The revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and the launch of electric bus services in Karachi and other divisional headquarters of Sindh were agreed upon in a high-level meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a high-powered Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation led by Country Director Emma Fan.

Both sides agreed to deepen development cooperation and expedite priority transport projects across the province.

Opening the discussion on Karachi’s mobility challenges, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah underlined that the Karachi Circular Railway remains a flagship priority for the provincial government.

He said the megacity of Karachi urgently needs the KCR so it can serve as a feeder to various BRT lines and help resolve the city’s transport issues. He added that his government was seeking financial and technical support to launch the circular railway.

Since ADB is already supporting the provincial government in developing the Red Line project, which is progressing swiftly, the chief minister said this is the right time for the bank to also support the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway.

“Karachi Circular Railway is not just a transport project; it is a lifeline for the city,” CM Murad Shah said. “We want to revive it with modern infrastructure and integrated urban planning. With ADB’s technical and financial support, we can transform Karachi’s mass transit system and provide affordable, safe transport to millions.”

CM Shah noted that restoring the KCR would significantly reduce congestion, lower carbon emissions, and support inclusive economic growth in Pakistan’s largest city.

The ADB country director agreed in principle to the KCR project and advised the provincial government to submit the necessary documents so it could be placed before the bank’s board for approval.

The meeting also reviewed ADB’s ongoing portfolio in Sindh and discussed a proposed development pipeline of nearly $3 billion for 2026–2029, covering transport, urban development, health, education, water, rural development, and climate resilience.

The meeting also focused on expanding electric bus services in Karachi, and introducing the service in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana under a sustainable mobility framework. The chief minister said the Sindh government is committed to clean and green transport solutions to improve air quality and urban mobility.

“Electric buses will not only modernise public transport but also help us tackle climate change and reduce fuel dependence,” he said. “Our vision is a climate-resilient, inclusive, and efficient transport system for all major cities of Sindh.”

The ADB Country Director discussed possible financing options, including project readiness financing and co-financing arrangements, to support these initiatives. The meeting agreed that the provincial government would submit the e-buses proposal to the ADB for necessary action.

The proposed ADB pipeline for 2026–2029 includes major investments in health workforce strengthening, secondary education, sustainable mobility, urban and water projects, rural WASH programmes, coastal resilience, and public-private partnerships. Additional financing for the Karachi BRT Red Line and preparation of new urban and transport projects was also discussed.

“Our focus is on timely completion, transparency and quality,” the chief minister said. “After the 2022 floods, we are not just rebuilding infrastructure – we are building back better and climate-resilient.”

Both sides agreed on the need to improve project readiness, streamline approvals, and strengthen institutional capacity to prevent delays and cost overruns. Murad Ali Shah directed the Transport & Mass Transit, Planning & Development, and Finance departments to accelerate preparatory work so priority projects could be included in the firm pipeline for 2026–2028.

“Sindh is ready to deepen its partnership with ADB,” he said. “We want faster implementation, stronger governance, and visible results for our people.”

ADB Country Director Emma Fan appreciated Sindh’s reform agenda and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting the province in sustainable transport, urban services, climate resilience, education, and inclusive growth.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to advance trans-formative transport projects – led by KCR and electric buses – while progressing a broader development agenda across Sindh.