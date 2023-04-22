Sindh Governor’s message on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, Apr 21 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward for Muslims for their prayers during fasting in the holy month of Ramazan.

The Governor, in his message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr said, “On this Eid, we should pledge to follow the one-plus-one-formula, so every person should help his relative or friend.”

He said this homeland has given us everything, name, fame, honour and wealth and added that we should thank our homeland and it was high time to pay back to the country.

The Governor said the purpose of meeting people during Sehri and Iftar throughout Ramazan was to show that he was standing with them.

He added people have given him immense love, so he has decided that he will not break the relationship with the people.