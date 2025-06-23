33.1 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومDomesticSindh Governor receives grand welcome on return from Hajj
Domestic

Sindh Governor receives grand welcome on return from Hajj

139
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Jun 23 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was given a grand welcome at Karachi Airport by members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar and a large number of people.
On the arrival , the citizens welcomed him with loud slogans, flower showering and garlanding him. The people, who came to welcome the pilgrims also put their garlands on the Governor Sindh and expressed their happiness.
The Governor Sindh reached the Governor House along with a public rally. The Governor Sindh also met the people, who came to welcome him individually.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan