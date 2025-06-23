Sindh Governor receives grand welcome on return from Hajj

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 23 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was given a grand welcome at Karachi Airport by members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar and a large number of people.

On the arrival , the citizens welcomed him with loud slogans, flower showering and garlanding him. The people, who came to welcome the pilgrims also put their garlands on the Governor Sindh and expressed their happiness.

The Governor Sindh reached the Governor House along with a public rally. The Governor Sindh also met the people, who came to welcome him individually.