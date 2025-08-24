Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomeDomesticSindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to...
Domestic

Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly

9
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Aug 24 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday raised objections on the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Second Amendment) Bill 2025 and sent it back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under the constitutional provision.
In sub-clause (1) of section 15 of the bill, a proposal was made to replace ‘BPS-20/21’ with ‘BS-19/20’, which the Sindh Governor termed unacceptable.
 He said this clause should be retained in its unamended state so that administrative standards and experience are maintained in the education boards.
The Sindh Governor sent the Bill back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under Article 116(2)(b) of the Constitution.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan