28.8 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders
Domestic

Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders

11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 31 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held multiple meetings at Governor House with consuls general from various countries, Additional IGP – Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and members of the business community.

Diplomats from Italy, Russia, Japan, Türkiye, Iran, South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka visited the Governor House to extend Eid greetings and exchange good wishes, said a news release on Monday.

Discussions during the meetings covered bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and other key matters of mutual interest. The governor and consuls general also participated in Eid celebrations and enjoyed traditional refreshments.

The foreign diplomats congratulated Governor Tessori on the successful organization of Ramadan Iftar programs. He expressed gratitude to all guests and emphasized his commitment to maintaining close public engagement and addressing citizens’ concerns as a top priority.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan