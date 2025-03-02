17.1 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner
Domestic

Sindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner

16
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 02 (APP):The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday hosted an iftar and dinner for people in fasting at Governor House.
A large number of persons with fasting attended the iftar and dinner at the Governor House.
The Governor of Sindh welcomed them.
The people were pleasantly surprised to see the Governor in their middle.
The Governor Sindh mingled with the people and kept talking to them.
The people also took selfies with the Governor of Sindh.
They said that having iftar and dinner with the Sindh Governor was an honour.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan