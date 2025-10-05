Sindh Governor, CM pay tributes to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have said in their separate messages on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day that teachers are the architects of the nation and our pride.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the Sindh government pays tribute to the services of teachers. He said that the foundation of education is hardworking and sincere teachers.

The role of teachers in the promotion of education is unforgettable.

Shah said that the Sindh government is committed to the welfare and professional development of teachers.

Without teachers, the lamp of knowledge and awareness cannot remain lit.

He added that the theme of World Teachers’ Day 2025 is Reinventing Teaching as a Collaborative Profession, which is a reminder that promoting mutual cooperation among teachers for the improvement of education is the need of the hour.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Sindh’s teachers are the backbone of the education system.

Innovation, inclusion and collaboration in education are the keys to progress.

‘Our government is increasing training programs and professional opportunities for teachers, he said adding that teaching is not just a service but a mission.