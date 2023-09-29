Sindh Governor, CM condemn Mastung Blast

KARACHI, Sep 29 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar, Friday, condemned Mastung Bazar Blast and said that those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity.

Sindh Governor and caretaker CM, in their separate messages issued here, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and said that the Sindh government and people of the province were with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief.

Kamran Tessori said that terrorists who committed such cowardly acts could never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar remarked that the enemy was trying to create chaos and instability in Pakistan but the nation will not allow any such conspiracy to succeed.