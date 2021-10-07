Sindh Government to beautify Manora beach

KARACHI, Oct 07 (APP): Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said the Sindh government was beautifying Manora beach to attract tourists.

The project had been brought by the Sindh government so that the citizens of Karachi, who loved the sea, could enjoy leisure time, the Administrator said during his visit to Manohra beach.



Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and concerned officers were also accompanied him.



Reviewing the ongoing development works in Manora, the Administrator Karachi said the structure of Manora beach was being designed in such a way that the citizens could easily enjoy sea view.



“Those who love the sea come here and enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy the best moments,” he added.



He said canopy-style chairs were also being installed for citizens.



The Administrator said food court was being constructed on the shores of Manora for the convenience of the people where healthy food would be available.



“All the works are going on fast and these works will be completed in next 10 to 12 days,” he added.