Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, participated in the Independence Day celebrations held at St. Patrick’s High School. The event was organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh.

The Minister was warmly welcomed by the Principal of St. Patrick’s High School, Father Mario Rodrigues on arrival at the School.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Additional Director Rafia Javed, Secretary of the Catholic Board, teachers from missionary schools, and a large number of students.

Students presented a series of speeches, tableaus, and performances centered around the theme of Independence Day, showcasing their patriotism and enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah praised the passionate performances by the students and appreciated their love and dedication for the country. He emphasized the importance of fostering a spirit of national dignity and unity.

“Every community living in Pakistan plays a positive role in the country’s progress,” the Minister stated. “True Independence Day celebrations lie in promoting harmony, mutual respect, and understanding among Pakistan’s diverse communities.”

He further acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by individuals of all religions for the development of Pakistan.

“The real joy of freedom comes when it is celebrated collectively with all national entities,” he added.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the Minister remarked, “We are a nation that believes in peace, but if threatened, our armed forces are fully capable of defending the country.”

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting, joined by the Minister and missionary school teachers, marking the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.