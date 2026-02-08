Sindh Education Foundation organizes STEAM event

NAWABSHAH, Feb 08 (APP): Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh, successfully organized a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) event at PSP School Junior Branch, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman District Council Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Akbar Jamali and SEF Regional Head Imam Bakhsh Arisar.

The objective of this educational and scientific event was to promote modern scientific trends, creative thinking, research, and practical skills among students. Various stalls were set up during the event where students showcased models, scientific experiments, innovative projects, and educational exhibits related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Students not only explained the usefulness of their models but also highlighted modern scientific principles and their practical applications, clearly reflecting their intellectual maturity and creative abilities.

The event was attended by senior educationist Razi Khan Jamali, President District Bar Nawabshah Ali Raza Channa, President Press Club Muhammad Anwar Sheikh, District Coordinator Munir Ali Memon, school administration, teachers, education experts, parents, and other distinguished personalities from different walks of life. On this occasion, Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Regional Head Imam Bakhsh Arisar, and other guests reviewed the students’ performance and highly appreciated their creativity and talent.

Addressing the gathering, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, SEF Regional Head Imam Bakhsh Arisar, District Head Mumtaz Chandio, and others said that education in the modern era is not limited to textbooks alone but also includes practical experience, research, and promotion of creative thinking. They emphasized that STEAM education provides students with opportunities to develop a scientific mindset, problem-solving skills, and harmony with modern technology.

Speakers said that under this vision, Sindh Education Foundation is taking practical steps across the province to promote modern and quality education. They added that such events enhance students’ self-confidence and provide them with opportunities to express their ideas, which helps in grooming their personalities. Programs like STEAM events, they said, play a vital role in preparing students according to demands of the modern era and serve as a strong step toward improving the standard of education in the future. Teachers and parents also termed the event a positive and encouraging activity and appreciated the efforts of Sindh Education Foundation and school administration. At the conclusion of ceremony, certificates and shields were distributed among students who demonstrated outstanding performance, while the services of teachers and organizers were also acknowledged for successful conduct of the event. Finally, the organizers expressed their gratitude to all distinguished guests, teachers, parents, and students.