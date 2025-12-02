Sindh Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurates art exhibition “Fading Boundaries” at ACP

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP): The vibrant celebrations of the World Culture Festival 2025 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi reached their peak as the 33rd day featured the inauguration of the art exhibition “Fading Boundaries.” The exhibition was opened by Sindh Minister Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, accompanied by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah and actor Muneeb Butt.

Speaking at the Exhibition, Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Ms Faryal Talpur are committed to promoting arts and culture. “Karachi is brimming with cultural activities, and many people from around the world are here. We want to show the world the positive face of Pakistan, and our artists are proving through this festival that Pakistan is a peaceful country,” he stated.

Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said this was the seventh exhibition held under the festival. “Last time as well, Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurated the event. Our brilliant artist Muneeb Butt is also here, with his upcoming film on the way. This is an exhibition of our young artists, and there is much to explore for art lovers at the World Culture Festival,” he added.

The exhibition featured works by Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Kamangar, Aimen Rauf, Aliya Faizi, Amna Suheyl, Bisman Marri, Habiba Safdar, Hajra Khan, Hiba Zehra, Manizhe Ali, Manoj Kumar Khatri, Muhammad Ismail, Neha Ufaq, Nisa Karamatullah, Paul, Mehdi Rizvi, Rajeshwari, Romessa Khan, Sarina Qayyum, Shamama Hasany, Sharjeel Baloch, Sohail Hashmi, Syed a Irfan, Tanweer Farooqi, Tariq Usman Luni, Tooba Zafar, and Yusra Taqi Allaawala.

Earlier, the 33rd day of the festival began with the screening of the Pakistani animated film “The Glassworker.” Renowned musician Ashraf Sharif Khan conducted a workshop titled “Sitar in Global Perspectives,” attended by artists from Pakistan and abroad.

Theatre performances from Turkiye and South Africa were also staged. Turkiye presented the play “SUBJ: MEDEA,” written and directed by Özlem Özhabes, a contemporary political drama delivered through a fragmented chorus of mythic, political, and intimate voices.

The World Culture Festival 2025 will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until 7 December.