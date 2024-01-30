Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archives, artifacts

KARACHI, Jan 30 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Culture, Archives and Antiquities Sindh Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah here on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Scientific Laboratory aimed at preserving archives and artifacts.

The Laboratory was named “Exploration and Excavation Branch Scientific Laboratory and Data Center,” established in Karachi to facilitate research on archives and artifacts and ensure their preservation in modern ways. Situated near the historic site of Romi graveyard, the Laboratory was poised to become a hub for preserving cultural heritage.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Khalid Chachar, Secretary of Culture and Antiquities Sindh; Abdul Aleem Lashari, former Secretary of Culture; Mansoor Ahmed Kanasro, Director General of Antiquities; Ijaz Sheikh, Director General of Libraries Sindh; Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari; Resident Director Roshan Ali Kanasro, Deputy Director Atif Hussain Vighio and others.

The minister emphasized that the preservation of archives and artifacts was a national responsibility. This state-of-the-art scientific laboratory marks the first of its kind at the national level in Sindh, aiming to ensure the preservation of treasures beyond those displayed in museums, like those found after the excavation of Mohenjo-Daro, now housed in the Treasure House Museum, he said and added that our antiquities were a part of our national identity and it was our responsibility to preserve them for future generations.

He further stated that technical constraints had hindered the display of many artifacts for over sixty years. The treatment like desalination processes of artifacts precedes their display and previously, artifacts were sent abroad for treatment. With the establishment of facilities for artifact treatment in Sindh, local preservation becomes feasible, making artifacts more accessible to the public and researchers, he expressed.

Dr. Shah highlighted plans to increase the number of museums in Sindh, making it mandatory to have a museum at every heritage site, facilitating researchers. He emphasized the importance of understanding the significance of our possessions and maintaining awareness about them.

He further mentioned that carbon dating was utilized to accurately estimate the age of artifacts. Radio carbon dating, based on the presence of carbon atoms in natural substances, provides an estimate of the time elapsed since the material decomposed or dispersed into its elements. It is hoped that we can also avail this facility in Sindh.

Sindh’s Secretary of Culture and Antiquities Department Khalid Chachar stated that serious measures were being taken by the department to preserve Sindh’s artifacts and archaeology. We will fulfill all technical requirements to prevent the loss of our cultural heritage, he added.

Director General Antiquities Mansoor Ahmed Kanasro expressed that the laboratory offered extensive facilities for artifact treatment, ensuring preservation not only for Sindh but also for artifacts from across the country. New discoveries will undergo treatment before being displayed, preventing damage to artifacts, he said.

The Laboratory is equipped with facilities for acid-free treatment, filming, and long-term preservation of documents for up to 200 years, reflecting a fifty-year technological outlook. Additionally, the Exploration and Excavation Branch Scientific Laboratory also houses a data center and provides residential facilities for researchers.

Moreover, in conjunction with archaeological records, a web portal was launched, adding another dimension to the preservation and dissemination of historical knowledge.