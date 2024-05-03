Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General

KARACHI, May 03 (APP): Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sindh Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah held a meeting with Indonesian Consul General Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat in his office here Friday.

In the meeting, the cultural and tourism affairs of Pakistan and Indonesia and the organization of a three-day cultural program in Karachi under the Indonesian Consulate were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Indonesian Consul General Dr. June said that they wanted to highlight the cultural values of Indonesia and Pakistan, especially of Sindh through a three-day cultural program, for which the cooperation of Sindh Culture Department was very important.

He said that Sindh had its own special importance in terms of history, culture and tourism, while the Sindh government was doing a great job in protecting and preserving the historical heritage of Sindh.

Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah assured the Indonesian CG of full cooperation in organizing the cultural program and offered a tourism program for the guests from Indonesia participating in the program.

He further added that tourism, cultural, sports and other activities would also be exchanged with Jakarta and presented replicas of Sindh’s traditional Ajrak and Mohan Jo Daro artefacts as gifts to the Indonesian CG and other guests, while Indonesian CG also presented gifts to the minister.

Indonesian Consul for Economic Affairs Ahmad Sufyan, Secretary Culture and Tourism Khaled Chachar, MD Tourism Fayaz Shah, DG Antiquities Abdul Fattah Sheikh and others were also present in the meeting.