Sindh CM takes immediate action on flooding in Hyderabad amid heavy rains

KARACHI, Jul 14 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah closely monitored the situation in Hyderabad following heavy rains that caused flooding like situation in several areas.

He contacted the Mayor of Hyderabad to receive a detailed briefing on drainage efforts and directed urgent measures to expedite water removal. Due to power outages caused by HESCO feeder trips, pumping stations were temporarily shut down, hindering drainage operations.

The CM instructed the Energy Minister Nasir Shah to coordinate with HESCO to restore electricity to pumping stations immediately.

Murad Ali Shah emphasised the importance of restoring all major roads to ease public difficulties and called for all relevant departments, including district administrations, municipal bodies, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, traffic police, and rescue services, to work in close coordination.

He stressed that public safety remains the government’s top priority and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Additional precautionary steps were ordered, including keeping dewatering pumps and staff on alert in low-lying areas, placing warning boards near electrical hazards, maintaining 24-hour control rooms, and ensuring timely public information through media channels.

The CM also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the rains and cooperate with authorities to mitigate risks.

Sindh’s government continues to take all possible measures to minimize disruption caused by the monsoon rains and safeguard the lives and property of its residents.