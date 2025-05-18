Sindh CM hosts federal govt-industrial meeting to resolve power issues

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 18 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Sunday hosted a forum to bring together federal ministers and industrialists’ leadership to discuss the issues of shifting from Captive Power Plants to DISCOS, which, as per the cabinet decision, is mandatory.

The meeting decided that all proposals and reservations expressed by the industrialists would be submitted to the Prime Minister for his final decision, a CM House Sindh statement said.

It also decided that the Prime Minister would also be requested to constitute a committee to determine the transitional period regarding the imposition of levies.

The Chief Minister categorically stated that the gas withdrawn from the Captive Power Plant after the transfer of industrial units to the national grid must remain within the province.

The meeting served as a platform for brainstorming sessions between industrialists and federal government representatives to establish a timeline for the transition from their Captive Power Plants to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The meeting, which held at CM House was attened by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Ministers for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Power Minister Awais Leghari, PM Special Assistant Rana Sanaullah, MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Asad Alam, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, federal and provincial concerned secretaries, MD SSGC, CEO Moonis Alvi, and leading industrialists of the city Zubair Motiwala, Shabir Diwan, Jawed Balwani, and others.

The meeting focused on in-depth discussions regarding the proposed increase in the captive power tariff. “There are approximately 660 captive power plants in Sindh,” the CM said. “Industrialists have raised concerns over the proposed tariff hike. We have dedicated this Sunday to listening to them,” he added.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the federal government for agreeing to hear the concerns of industrialists firsthand. He urged federal ministers to gather input directly from industry stakeholders before making any decisions.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, while briefing the participants, said, “We are here today at the invitation of the Sindh government to listen to the concerns of industrialists. The country’s economy is growing, and this progress includes the efforts of all stakeholders. The Prime Minister has directed us to introduce policies that ensure industrial growth.”

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have also emphasised the importance of resolving industrial issues in Sindh. He acknowledged CM Murad Ali Shah’s efforts and commitment during a previous Zoom meeting with industrialists.

Power Minister Awais Leghari informed the meeting that a 30 per cent reduction in industrial tariff has already been implemented. Distribution companies (DISCOs) are improving their operations. A feasibility plan for 7,000 MW of power generation is ready.

Leghari said that Industrialists will eventually need to shift from captive power generation to DISCOs/distribution networks. So far, 583 captive power plants have already transitioned to the DISCO grid.

CM Murad Ali Shah reiterated the ultimate goal of shifting all captive power plants to the national grid but stressed that this transition should not overburden consumers. “If gas is cut off from captive power plants, it should remain within Sindh and not be diverted elsewhere,” he asserted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah described the meeting as `highly productive’ and assured that all suggestions made by the CM and industrialists would be conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.