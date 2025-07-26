Sindh CM finalizes province-wide plan for Independence Day celebrations

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 26 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has finalized a comprehensive plan for the Independence Day celebrations across the province, scheduled between August 1 and August 14, 2025.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House here Saturday, the chief minister said that the independence celebration would start from 1st to 14th August 2025, and it would have a dual theme Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar, Zulfiqar Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Education Zahid Abbasi, Additional IFG Karachi Javed Odho, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Information Nadeem Memon, representatives of Corps 5, Pak Navy and Airforce.

The meeting was told that the Prime Minister chaired the Committee planned events around six cardinal of success, including Uraan Pakistan (Diplomacy, Defence, Economy), Net Regional Stabilizer Status, Soft Power Image Projection, Green Tourism & Sustainability and Civic Unity & Resilience.

Shah directed all relevant departments to ensure full-scale preparations for flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural shows, and community engagement programs throughout the province. Major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and others will host high-footfall events such as walkathons, youth rallies, and public gatherings.

The chief minister said, “Independence Day is a time of national pride and unity. We must ensure that families, youth, and citizens can participate in all events without any fear,” he said.

The CM also called upon district administrations and educational institutions to plan local events, debates, and competitions to promote awareness about Pakistan’s history and civic values among students.

The meeting concluded with clear directives to ensure inclusive, secure, and vibrant celebrations, anchored in the spirit of coordination, discipline, and unity. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the provincial government’s full commitment to making this year’s Independence Day not only memorable but also reflective of Sindh’s deep-rooted patriotism and national spirit.