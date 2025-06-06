Sindh CM felicitates Muslims on performing Hajj

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 06 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday, extended felicitations to millions of Muslims who had the honor of performing Hajj, stating that “the obligation of Hajj teaches us steadfastness and sacrifice in the face of difficulties.”

The Sindh CM, according to a statement issued here, emphasized that during the blessed hours of Hajj, prayers should be offered for the solidarity, integrity, peace and prosperity of our country, and may Allah Almighty protect Pakistan from economic hardships and the conspiracies of enemies.

Murad Shah urged Hujaj e Karam to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers in their prayers. People should include the poor and needy around them in their celebrations as well, he added.