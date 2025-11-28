Sindh CM dismisses discussions on creation of new provinces

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah dismissing discussions on creation of new provinces outright, stated “the talk of new provinces- listen from one ear and let it pass out from the other except for Allah, no one has the power to divide Sindh.”

This he said while talking to the Media at the Sindh Craft Festival organised at Port Grande emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to promoting Sindh’s traditional arts and craftsmanship.

“Our focus is to ensure that Sindh’s cultural work and crafts receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” the CM said.

Commenting on the recurring debate about creating new provinces, the Chief Minister dismissed such discussions outright.

Murad Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already rejected the proposals to alter the 18th Amendment and reduce the NFC Award share. “These matters were also rejected under the proposed 27th Amendment,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the PPP knows how to “turn dreams into reality,” highlighting the party’s developmental vision and governance approach.

Addressing questions about the recent change of the Governor of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah clarified that neither he nor the provincial government had any role in the decision. “We are not consulted when governors are appointed,” he said.

Speaking about his background, he noted, “I am the son of a lawyer and have spent considerable time in the company of very good lawyers. If someone wants to present arguments, the courts are available for that.”

Shah criticised those who attempt to bypass legal channels. “Without going to court, they start behaving like lawyers,” he remarked.

Referring to law-and-order concerns, the Chief Minister expressed frustration at small groups disrupting public life. “Fifty to 150 people hold the entire city hostage. When roads are blocked again and again, the government will obviously have to act,” he stated.

The chief minister reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party had earlier set an age limit for certain matters, and after court directives, the government provided a five-year relaxation. “We were asked by the court, and we complied by granting a five-year age relaxation,” he noted.