Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls general

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings at the Chief Minister House with the Consul General of China, Yang Yundong, and the Consul General of Iraq, Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan. The discussions centred on investment, development projects, and diplomatic cooperation, further strengthening Sindh’s ties with both nations.

During his meeting with the Chinese Consul General, the chief minister emphasized the importance of ongoing and upcoming projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He noted that President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent meeting with the Chinese President had opened new avenues for development.

The chief minister said that Karachi will soon see the launch of multiple water projects in collaboration with China, along with an expansion of solar energy initiatives. He expressed his commitment to enhancing economic ties and shared his plans to visit China to finalise major projects.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong reaffirmed China’s dedication to investing in Sindh, highlighting the interest of Chinese investors in various sectors. Both sides also discussed advancements in modern agricultural technology and research.

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prioritises strong relations with China, referencing his past visits as foreign minister as crucial in fostering bilateral cooperation.

In a separate meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed Iraqi Consul General Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan and congratulated him on his appointment. He also said the reopening of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi after two decades was a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries. Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan announced the resumption of visa and consular services, which will benefit pilgrims and the people of Sindh. The CM assured full support from the Sindh government for the consulate’s operations.

Talking about Reflecting on the historical bond between Pakistan and Iraq, the Iraqi Consul General said that Iraq was among the first nations to establish a consulate in Pakistan. The CM reiterated Sindh’s commitment to fostering a robust relationship with Iraq, emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation.

Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, saying that Karachi felt like home. He also announced the availability of direct flights between Karachi and Najaf, easing travel for religious pilgrims.

Both the Sindh chief minister and the Iraqi Consul General exchanged Ramadan greetings, marking the occasion with goodwill and mutual respect.