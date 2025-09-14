Sindh CM addresses media at Sukkur Barrage

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Sep 14 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the media during his visit to the Sukkur Barrage, providing updates on the flood situation and relief efforts here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister estimated that around 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs of water would flow through the barrage.

“We had anticipated this flow and made preparations accordingly,” Shah said. He praised the Irrigation Minister for camping at the site for the past two weeks to oversee the flood management efforts.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the authorities would successfully manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of people and barrages. He highlighted the priorities of the government, which include saving human lives, protecting barrages, and safeguarding embankments.

Shah thanked the Prime Minister for declaring an agricultural and environmental emergency and announced that the Sindh government would prepare a plan to implement this emergency declaration. He also appealed to the federal government to support farmers, particularly in the wheat season, and to provide assistance to flood-affected people through the Benazir Income Support Program.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for national unity in the face of natural disasters like floods and praised the people of kacha areas for their cooperation with the government. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his support and guidance during the crisis.

The CM highlighted the engineering marvel of the Sukkur Barrage, which irrigates 8.5 million acres of land, and discussed plans to increase its capacity. He also mentioned the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, including raising embankments and improving drainage systems.

He expressed gratitude to the people and officials for their cooperation and support during the flood crisis and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.