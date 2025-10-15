Sindh at forefront of implementing National Action Plan: Sukhdev Hemnani

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 15 (APP):Spokesperson for the Government of Sindh Sukhdev Hemnani has said that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh continues to lead in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) through progressive legislation, effective law enforcement and modern surveillance measures.

He noted that the province has been at the forefront of curbing extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime since 2014, a communique said on Wednesday.

To ensure NAP implementation, Sindh had enacted the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2024, empowering provincial agencies to break terror-crime nexus by taking action against organised drug networks. “Our efforts have led to major crackdowns on narcotics and the arrest of top-tier dealers across Sindh,” he said.

Hemnani said that Sindh had also strengthened security through the Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act 2015, which regulated the stay and movement of non-permanent residents, reflecting a proactive approach to citizen protection.

He also noted that Sindh’s Smart Surveillance System (S4) Project and the installation of ANPR and facial recognition cameras at toll plazas were transforming policing and vehicle tracking.

Sindh’s approach to countering extremism, Hemnani said, extended beyond policing to education, culture and institutional reform. “Sindh Government has promoted lessons on tolerance and inclusion in curricula, and has taken an initiative to support films and media content that promotes harmony through its information department”, he added.

Hemnani highlighted that Sindh Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act 2025, further provided a framework for coordinated efforts to prevent radicalisation and strengthened social cohesion.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been the country’s strongest voice against terrorism and extremism and has consistently called for full implementation of NAP,” Hemnani emphasized

He urged upon all provincial governments to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan, stressing that national unity and coordinated action with our LEAs were essential to defeating militancy, extremism and safeguarding Pakistan’s future.

“Sindh Government stands committed to full implementation of NAP through rule of law, peace and enduring national security,” he added.