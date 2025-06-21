Sindh Assembly pays rich tribute to Shaheed BB on her 72nd birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 21 (APP): The Sindh Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution to pay rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 72nd birth anniversary.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Nisar Khuhro. He requested the acting Speaker, Naveed Anthony, to relax the house rules to allow him to table the resolution. The acting Speaker granted the request and permitted the resolution to be presented.

However, the session witnessed a protest walkout by members of the opposition, including lawmakers from MQM-Pakistan. Speaking on the matter, Opposition Leader Ali Khursheedi said that while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is a respected figure, no agenda item other than the budget should be discussed during a budget session.

Responding to the objection, Nisar Khuhro asserted that the Speaker holds the authority to relax rules and allow resolutions to be tabled. With the acting Speaker’s permission, the resolution was formally introduced and subsequently passed.

According to the text of the resolution, the House paid tribute to the first elected female Prime Minister of the Muslim world, calling Shaheed Benazir Bhutto a symbol of democracy. It lauded her courage, vision, and unwavering commitment to democratic values, highlighting how her legacy continues to inspire generations and guide the nation toward peace, progress, and prosperity.