Sindh Assembly celebrates 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

KARACHI, Jun 21 (APP): The Sindh Assembly marked the 72nd birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with heartfelt remembrance and prayers.

Speaker/Acting Governor Syed Awais Qadir Shah, CM Murad Ali Shah, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, and senior PPP leaders gathered for a cake-cutting ceremony.

Former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and ex-Speakers Nisar Khuhro and Agha Siraj Durrani also joined in paying tribute.

Ministers, MPAs, and party members shared memories of Mohtarma, remembering her courage and compassion.

Speaker/Acting Governor Syed Awais Qadir Shah reflected on her legacy as a guiding light for democracy, justice, and hope in Pakistan.