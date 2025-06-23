Sindh adopts climate-smart agriculture as disasters intensify, experts urge immediate action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): With Sindh facing escalating climate disasters, government officials, scientists, and humanitarian organizations Monday called for an urgent shift toward climate-smart agriculture (CSA) to protect food security and livelihoods in the province during the Provincial Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Resilience.

The conference, organized by CESVI Pakistan in collaboration with Welthungerhilfe (WHH), FRDP, PDMA Sindh, and academic institutions under the ECHO-funded BRAND Project, highlighted Sindh’s growing climate vulnerabilities and presented actionable solutions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) delivered a sobering assessment, warning that rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and worsening water scarcity threaten to devastate Sindh’s agriculture-dependent communities.

The Chief Meteorologist stated that extreme heatwaves, erratic monsoons, and prolonged droughts are becoming more frequent, each amplifying disaster risks for the province’s vulnerable populations.

The conference unveiled groundbreaking research titled “Climate-Smart Agriculture as a Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy in Vulnerable Regions of Sindh,” which demonstrated concrete success stories from across the province.

The multi-district study revealed that farmers adopting drought-resistant crops, efficient irrigation systems, and soil conservation techniques maintained 30% higher yields despite extreme weather conditions.

Aisha Jamshed, Country Director of WHH, emphasized that these findings represent more than theoretical solutions, stating that real-world applications are already proving effective in the field.

She stressed that scaling up these practices is critical to preventing mass hunger and displacement in the region.

Shayan Shah, Director of PDMA Sindh, acknowledged the urgency of the situation, declaring that Sindh cannot afford delays in implementing climate resilience measures.

Officials from the Sindh Environment & Climate Change Department pledged to accelerate the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices, particularly in flood and drought-prone areas.

The conference highlighted the disproportionate impact on small farmers who comprise 80% of Sindh’s agricultural sector, women, and coastal communities who face heightened risks due to limited resources.

Discussions also addressed how corporate water exploitation exacerbates shortages, calling for stricter regulations to ensure equitable water distribution.

Participants outlined three critical action points: expanding CSA programs from pilot projects to province-wide initiatives, increasing investment in agricultural technology including drones and moisture sensors, and implementing comprehensive policy reforms to integrate disaster preparedness into all development planning.

The conference concluded with a stark warning and a message of hope.

While Sindh faces unprecedented climate challenges, the demonstrated success of climate-smart agriculture offers a viable path forward.

As one PDMA representative noted, “This is no longer about saving crops—it’s about saving lives. The decisions we make now will determine Sindh’s future.”