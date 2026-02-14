Sindh Abadgar Board says India putting regional peace at stake

HYDERABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The Sindh Abadgar Board, a farmers’ lobbying group, has termed India’s unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) as a threat to peace in the region.

Expressing his views on the contentious issue while talking to the APP here on Saturday the board’s President Mahmood Nawaz Shah cautioned that the extremist approach of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a dangerous manoeuvre.

He contended that it was unwise for India to threaten its neighbour with stopping its rivers.

“The concerned international organizations should intervene and tell India to come to its senses,” he suggested.He said the global community and the World Bank as a guarantor should put pressure on India to ensure that Pakistan received its due share of water from the western rivers and from the Indus River.

Shah pointed out that the international laws protect the rights of the countries over their rivers and no country could be allowed to break those laws.

He rather emphasized that it was incumbent on all countries to implement those laws.”The IWT is also an international agreement in which Pakistan and India are the parties while the World Bank and other foreign platforms are its guarantors,” he said.

Shah believed that no country in the world which wanted to be regarded as a responsible country could dare break an international treaty like the IWT.The SAB’s president said stopping Pakistan’s water would mean turning the country dry and snatching livelihoods from millions of farmers besides exposing the country to serious threats of food security.He noted that Pakistan was rightly fighting its case before the global community for its right over its rivers.