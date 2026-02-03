SIMAP congratulates Qaiser Shabbir on receiving best exporter award

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Feb 03 (APP):The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) has extended warm congratulations to Qaiser Shabbir, CEO of QSA Surgical (Pvt.) Ltd., on being honored with “Best Exporters of Pakistan Award”.

The prestigious accolade was presented by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at a special ceremony hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

SIMAP applauds Qaiser Shabbir’s exceptional contribution to Pakistan’s surgical instruments export sector. This recognition underscores his company’s commitment to quality and excellence in global markets. Receiving the award from the Prime Minister marks a significant moment of pride and distinction for the entire industry.

SIMAP Chairman Zeeshan Tariq offered sincere congratulations on this well-deserved achievement and expressed best wishes for Qaiser Shabbir’s continued success and future accomplishments.