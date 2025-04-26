Silent Healers: Honoring veterinary heroes on World Veterinary Day

- Advertisement -

By M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Apr 26 (APP): As the world celebrates World Veterinary Day 2025 today,it is a fitting moment to recognize the tireless efforts of veterinarians,para-veterinary staff and farmers who serve as the first line of defense for animal health and welfare .

Every year, on the last Saturday of April,World Veterinary Day is observed globally to highlight the vital role veterinarians play in ensuring not just animal health,but food security,economic stability and public health.

The day traces its origin back to 2000 when the World Veterinary Association (WVA) established it to bring attention to the silent contributions of those who work for the welfare of animals.

In Punjab, where the livestock sector contributes nearly 15% to the provincial GDP and provides livelihood to over 35% of the rural population,the importance of veterinary services cannot be overstated.

According to the livestock and dairy development department Punjab,million of animals were vaccinated to prevent deadly diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), hemorrhagic septicemia and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

Speaking on the occasion,Deputy Director (DD) livestock Punjab,Dr.Jamshaid Akhtar emphasized the invisible yet transformative role of veterinary professionals. “Veterinarians are not just animal doctors.They are silent healers who work at the crossroads of animal welfare, food security, and public health.

Every healthy animal means healthier communities and a stronger economy,” he said. Dr. Akhtar added that veterinarians’ quick diagnosis and treatment skills are critical, particularly in rural belts where livestock are often the only source of income for families.

In the sun-scorched villages,the distant dairy farms, and the remote grazing fields of Punjab, these professionals travel miles each day, carrying the weight of animal lives on their shoulders.Unlike human patients,animals cannot verbally express their pain.

It is through years of experience,intuition and compassion that veterinary professionals interpret subtle signs of discomfort and distress in animals.Whether it is a buffalo suffering from mastitis or a goat battling internal parasites,veterinarians act swiftly,often under less-than-ideal conditions, to save lives and restore livelihoods.

The livestock department has established more than 3,500 veterinary centers across Punjab, including mobile veterinary dispensaries, to extend care to the farthest corners.

These services are not only about disease treatment but also involve disease prevention, artificial insemination, nutritional management, and public awareness campaigns about zoonotic diseases—those transmitted from animals to humans. In 2024 alone, the department’s field teams performed over 4.8 million artificial insemination procedures and conducted over 15 million preventive treatments for various endemic diseases.

The contribution of veterinarians also extends to safeguarding the human population.

Many diseases,such as rabies and brucellosis,can cross species barriers,making veterinary surveillance critical for public health.

By ensuring that livestock remains healthy,veterinarians act as a silent barrier between potential epidemics and human society.

Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar remarked that the future demands even greater innovation in veterinary services. “Our veterinarians must stay ahead of emerging zoonotic threats, climate-induced diseases, and antibiotic resistance. We are investing in continuous training and modern diagnostic facilities to equip our professionals to meet these challenges,” he said.

World Veterinary Day is not just about applauding the technical skills of veterinary doctors.

It is a tribute to their compassion, resilience, and commitment to a duty that often goes unnoticed. These silent healers bring hope to the farmer whose only cow is sick, relief to the shepherd whose flock faces disease, and strength to a provincial economy that depends on livestock productivity.

Today serves as a reminder that behind every glass of milk, every woolen sweater, and every nourishing meal lies the invisible hand of a veterinary professional. Their work binds the intricate relationship between human prosperity and animal welfare. As we salute the veterinary heroes of Punjab and across the globe, it is also a call to society to value, support, and invest in those who, without expecting gratitude, work every day to build a healthier, more resilient future.