SIAL welcomes Russian Ambassador

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jan 28 (APP):Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) on Wednesday hosted Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P.Khorev during his official visit.

According to a spokesperson,the ambassador was received by Chairman SIAL Hassan Ali Bhatti,Vice Chairman(VC) Waqas Afzal,board members including former chairmen and CEO AVM Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R). He was accompanied by Russian Trade Representative Denis Nevzorov.

During the visit,Chairman Bhatti briefed the ambassador on SIAL’s origins,operational achievements and its distinction as Pakistan’s first privately built and operated international airport.

Ambassador Khorev praised the Sialkot business community for turning a bold vision into a leading institution and highlighted Sialkot’s reputation in Russia for high-quality products.

He expressed interest in strengthening trade ties,exploring free trade opportunities and initiating direct passenger and cargo flights between Sialkot and Russia.

Chairman Bhatti welcomed the ambassador’s visit and reaffirmed SIAL’s commitment to future cooperation and collaboration