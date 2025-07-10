SHRC organizes provincial conference on human trafficking, bonded labor, child protection

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 10 (APP):The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) organized a provincial conference titled “Human Trafficking, Bonded Labor and Child Protection in Sindh” bringing together key stakeholders from various government departments, law enforcement, civil society and the legal community.

The conference was attended by SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho, SSP Investigation Hyderabad Abdullah Memon, Additional Director of the Labour Department Ghulam Sarwar Utero, Deputy Director of the Women Development Department Khalida Soomro, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department Fatima Naz, District Officer of the District Child Protection Authority Shafqat Ali Solangi and former President of the Hyderabad High Court Bar Ayaz Tunio among others.

Speaking at the event, SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho emphasized the urgent need for the government to establish a special endowment fund for the welfare of laborers working at brick kilns. He highlighted the importance of sustainable support for vulnerable working communities.

Detho also clarified the distinction between child work and child labor, noting that child labor was an exploitative practice that deprives children of their basic rights to education, health and development, especially when they were employed in hazardous industries.

He expressed concern over practices such as debt-bonded child labor and exploitation in sectors like brick kilns, fishing, salt mines, bangle-making and carpet weaving.

He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts between provincial departments, the judiciary and civil society to eliminate child labor, ensure educational and rehabilitation opportunities for children, and promote a rights-based approach to child protection across Sindh.

SSP Investigation Abdullah Memon reiterated the police department’s commitment to taking immediate action in cases involving child or women abuse and human rights violations. He stated that Hyderabad police have registered several complaints related to child protection, forced labor and human trafficking.

Memon urged participants to report any such incidents via the police helpline or official website to ensure swift action.

Other speakers also addressed the gathering, sharing their experiences and offering recommendations for addressing the complex challenges surrounding human rights, bonded labor and child protection in the province.