‘Shopping bag free’ campaign underway in Murree

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): The ‘shopping bag free’ campaign on Mall Road, Murree, is being actively implemented by a joint team of the Environment Department (EPA Force) and Civil Defence Murree.

During the campaign launched on the special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Murree Syed Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, residents and shopkeepers were being informed about the environmental hazards of plastic shopping bags and encouraged to switch to eco-friendly alternatives, an EPA official said on Tuesday.

Team members urged shopkeepers to cooperate, saying that reducing plastic use was key to ensuring a clean and safe environment.

The officials also visited several restaurants, instructing owners to make the use of kitchen hoods mandatory to filter smoke during cooking and reduce pollution. They emphasised that Murree, being a prominent tourist destination, required a clean, transparent and pleasant environment, which was a shared responsibility.

While authorities warned that violations of environmental regulations would be dealt with, they stressed that awareness and cooperation remain the priority. The residents and traders expressed appreciation for the campaign and assured full support to the administration.