Shopkeeper killed in dacoity bid

SARGODHA, Mar 27 (APP):A shopkeeper was gunned down by unknown armed outlaws during dacoity here under the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams informed that some unknown armed bandits entered into the shop of Yaqoob(45)and killed him after opening fire at him .

The dacoits looted valuables worth in more than six lac rupees from his shop.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to Faisal Masood teaching hospital for necessary legal formalities.