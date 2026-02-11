Sheikho gang behind bars as ICT Police arrest two members, recover 2. 2 miln looted cash

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested two members of the notorious “Sheikho gang” involved in multiple incidents of robbing citizens after withdrawing cash from banks, and recovered Rs2.2 million looted money from their possession.

An official told APP on Wednesday that Khanna police carried out a successful operation against the organized gang, apprehending its two members who were allegedly involved in several armed robbery incidents in the twin cities.

The official said that during the operation, police recovered Rs2.2 million in looted cash along with weapons and ammunition used in the crimes.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects reportedly confessed to committing multiple robberies at gunpoint, targeting citizens outside banks. They also revealed that they had injured victims who resisted during the incidents.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

He reiterated that indiscriminate action against those depriving citizens of their hard-earned money would continue, adding that large-scale operations against organized and active criminal gangs are underway across the federal capital.

Islamabad Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order in the city.