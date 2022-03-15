Sheikh Rashid warns opposition of chaotic politics

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday advised the opposition to refrain from doing chaotic politics, otherwise they would have to face its consequences.

Talking to the media, he said that elements trying to create chaos, would have to wait for the next 10 years due to their politics of agitation. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and its allies would fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said political figures always stood by their allies in all seasons even in worst or challenging situations, adding that the nation did not forgive those who deceived their partners in difficult times.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious after the vote of no-confidence motion, adding: “We stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in every situation”.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been raising slogans of long march for the last four months but politics of agitation would not work this time, adding that about 1,000 Frontier Corps and 1,000 Rangers personnel had been called for security to avoid any untoward situation.

He said the foreign minister of China would also visit Pakistan on March 22. Sheikh Rashid said the opposition did not have the number of 172 parliamentarians to support the vote of no-confidence, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had conducted successful public gatherings and he also planned to hold a mass public gathering on March 27 in Islamabad.

To a question, he said it was a constitutional right of the PTI to hold public gatherings, adding that if the PTI started holding its public gatherings earlier, the opposition could not table vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly after being afraid of the PTI’s popularity.

To another question, the minister said that PML-Q would stand firm with the government.

He said the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) session was also scheduled in Islamabad in which foreign ministers of various countries would participate, so everyone had to show responsibility in these circumstances.

Sheikh Rashid said that he had no conflict with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but there was no scope of PPP in Punjab’s politics.