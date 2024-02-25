SHCBA Hyderabad elects Ayaz Tunio as President

HYDERABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, has elected advocates Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Hameedullah Dahiri and Irfan Bughio as President, Vice President and General Secretary, respectively.

According to the election results announced late on Saturday night, Tunio bagged 930 votes against 516 and 125 which were received by other candidates, advocates Ishrat Ali Lohar and Abdul Sattar Sarki, respectively, contending on the same seat.

Likewise, Dahiri won his seat with 741 votes against 413 votes of Rehana Nazeer Gujjar and 407 of Peeral Majeedano who were also vying for the slot of Vice President.

The post of General Secretary was secured by Bughio with 854 votes while his opponent candidates Raja Jawad Ali Sahar and Jehangir Khan Pathan were given 529 and 186 votes, respectively.

On the seats of the Joint Secretary, Library Secretary and Treasurer Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh Muhammad Ali Kolachi and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan emerged successful with 711, 641 and 903 votes, respectively.

On the 7 seats of the Members Managing Committee (MMC), Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Muhammad Yasir Qureshi, Shazeel Ali Memon, Taimur Hussain Keerio and Osama Yousuf Paryhar have been elected.

Around 1,600 lawyers who are members of the bar exercised their right to vote.