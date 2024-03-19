SHC Mirpurkhas orders action against drug trade; Adjourns hearing

MIRPURKHAS, Mar 19 (APP):The Sindh High Court Circuit Mirpurkhas heard a petition against the sale of “Main Puri” Gutke Mawa, with DIG Mirpurkhas Tanvir Alam Odho appearing in court on Tuesday.

As per details, the petitioner’s lawyer accused five SHOs of involvement in drug trade and presented a list of seventy drug dealers. The court directed the DIG to take action and submit a report by April 9.

DIG Odho highlighted the need to address immediate bail for drug peddlers and ensure a merit-based inquiry into cases like PDSP Ahmed Karim Jilani.

The report from IG Sindh revealed severe punishment for 67 policemen since January 2022, with 982 cases registered and 1214 accused arrested in Mirpurkhas division since 2023. Three Gutka factories were sealed, and 45 thousand kg of Gutka seized. The hearing was adjourned until April 9.